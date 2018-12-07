Flint man indicted on charge of indecency with a child

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Flint man has been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child.
73-year old William B. Glasscock was indicted on the charge by a Smith County Grand Jury of the 114th District Court on November 29.
According to an arrest affidavit released in May, a girl made an outcry to her mother and deputies began the investigation on April 12.
According to the affidavit, Glasscock told his family members that he did the crime because he was “messed up” and had been sexually assaulted as a child.
Bond was set at $50,000.
