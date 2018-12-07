First Alert Weather Day: Now until Noon on Saturday.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Day from Now until Noon on Saturday continues with an additional 2.00" to 5.00" of rain here in East Texas.
It looks like the southern half of East Texas will get the higher totals through Saturday, nearing 5.00″.
Flooding of Rivers, Creeks, Streams, and Low Lying areas will be the greatest risk areas, but some flash flooding in other areas will be possible as well.
Flash Flood Watches are in effect through tomorrow for most all of East Texas. Please remain Weather Alert through Saturday of high water.
