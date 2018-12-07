East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day from Now until Noon on Saturday continues with an additional 2.00″ to 5.00″ of rain here in East Texas. It looks like the southern half of East Texas will get the higher totals through Saturday, nearing 5.00″. Flooding of Rivers, Creeks, Streams, and Low Lying areas will be the greatest risk areas, but some flash flooding in other areas will be possible as well. Flash Flood Watches are in effect through tomorrow for most all of East Texas. Please remain Weather Alert through Saturday of high water. Once we get into the day on Sunday, Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected with no rain. Monday and Tuesday are looking much better, but still quite chilly, as the sun returns. Mostly Cloudy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front moves through late on Thursday. Scattered showers will once again be possible Wednesday and Thursday with this front moving through. Partly Cloudy Skies are likely next Friday with cool temperatures expected.