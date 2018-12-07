East Texas Ag News: Calf prices down this week

December 7, 2018 at 8:01 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 8:24 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The price for calves is down this week compared to recent weeks.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center in Overton, most of the market is down compared to recent weeks.

The average price for steer, between five and six-hundred pounds, ended at about $160 for November.

That’s down $5 from the month before. Heavier feeder steer, that weigh more than 7 hundred pounds, dropped $12 compared to last year’s numbers.

Prices are getting pushed up due to more calves and feeders hitting the market and some higher feed prices.

