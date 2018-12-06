WATCH LIVE: Houston memorial service for former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) - The life of former President George H.W. Bush will be honored once more during a memorial service in Houston.
The 41st president died Friday. He was 94.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Mobile users watch live here.
The funeral service follows a memorial service which took place in Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Four living former presidents - Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush - attended the service. Current President Donald Trump was also in attendance.
Bush delivered a moving eulogy for his father, sharing that the last words his father ever spoke were “I love you, too.”
World envoys, including the king and queen of Jordan and Prince Charles, also were in attendance.
Bush will be taken to Texas A&M University in College Station after Thursday’s funeral service, where he will be interred a the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in his family plot.
He will rest alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, and his daughter Robin who died of leukemia at 3 years old.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.