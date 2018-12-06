Tyler police searching for suspect in restaurant robbery

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect believed to have robbed a Tyler restaurant.
According to Tyler police, they are searching for 41-year-old Gabriel Lamando Johnson, of Flint, in connection to the robbery of Razzoo’s restaurant on South Broadway. They reported the robbery occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the store manager told them he was approached by a man armed with a handgun who ordered him to reenter the building and to open the safe.
The man, believed to be Johnson, allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money before tying up the manager in the backroom. According to police, he then fled the scene.
Tyler police report an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery as been issued for Johnson, with a bond set at $1 million.
“Johnson has a lengthy criminal history and is currently out on parole. He is considered to be armed and dangerous,” stated Tyler police in a press release.
As of Thursday afternoon, police have not been able to locate Lamando. They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
