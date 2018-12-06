TJC vice provost shares memory of George H.W. Bush’s visit at Texas A&M

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tim Drain, the vice provost of student affairs at TJC, was a tennis coach at Texas A&M and when former President George HW Bush was on campus he invited him to come out and watch the tennis team.
And the 41st president took him up on the offer.
Drain, a collector of autographs, warned the President next time he saw him he’ll want an autograph.
A couple of days later, Drain received mail from the office of the President. It was an autographed picture that he had taken with the Drain and his infant son.
Meeting the President is a pretty big deal, and Drain has the memories locked in:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.