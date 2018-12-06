TJC Men’s and Women’s Basketball enjoy victories

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Both TJC basketball teams enjoyed victories this week.
Apache ladies are now 9-1 having dispatched Bossier 94-63. Coach Trinia Hoard Tillis says the uptempo fast style approach is how they plan on playing the whole season.
With the holiday season around the corner, she’s cautious about her team.
Upon returning from the holidays they have a rigorous schedule. But so far they’re battle tested and that’s likely to come in handy later in the season.
As for the men’s team, they lost their first game of the season last week, but revved it back up to drop Blinn 75-57.
The Apaches made it to the national tournament last season, and there are a few players who’ve tasted that opportunity. It is hoped the new blood on the team can pick up from the older players, so far they have.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.