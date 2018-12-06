Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy with a chance for rain by afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Increasing clouds this morning, but not as chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy today with chances for rain increasing through the afternoon and evening. The rain will spread through all of East Texas tonight into tomorrow and Friday looks to be rain all day long. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday into Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected, but rain will be almost continuous and heavy at times, especially late in the day. The heavy rain could continue into Saturday morning with rain totals of 4-6 inches possible across much of East Texas. Flash flooding is the main concern. Rain will taper off by Saturday afternoon, but it will be cloudy, cold and windy this weekend. North and northwest winds will gust to 20-25 mph and temperatures won’t make it out of the 40s until early next week.