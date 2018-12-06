East Texas (KLTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(S) HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL. A storm system is expected to develop over the southern plains over the next few days. The cold front associated with this system is expected to pass through East Texas on Friday, bringing with it some very heavy rainfall over most all of East Texas. Rainfall totals beginning late on Thursday and continuing through Saturday are expected to range from 3.00″ to 5.00″ with isolated amounts nearing 6.00″. Flooding of Rivers, Creeks, Streams, and in Low-Lying areas is expected during this time period. The good news is, the ground is not saturated at this time so it will be able to soak up some of the early rainfall, but after it becomes saturated, that is when the flooding can begin. Let’s hope that it comes slow enough, that no major Flash Flooding occurs. We are not expecting much severe weather with this system, and that is good news, but the greatest risk with this storm system is flooding and some flash flooding. Please remain Weather Alert over the next several days and Your First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a very close eye on the rain. Remember, please, if you have not done so already, download the FREE KLTV Weather App so that you can keep abreast of the latest weather information needed in your area.