Organizer: New parking on downtown Tyler square hints at revitalization plans

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Parking spots have been added to the downtown Tyler square in a move that hints at future revitalization plans for business in the area, said the co-owner of the Plaza Tower.
Four spots on the west side of the square that were previously parallel parking have been transformed into nine spots for retail parking only. Crews also merged the three lanes of traffic into two to make room for the additional spots.
“The retail parking is for any retail around the square,” said Garnett Brookshire, co-owner and co-manager of the Plaza Tower and People’s Petroleum Building. “In addition to the new retail we plan on adding to the first floor of Plaza Tower, where the old Bank of America space used to be.”
The overall goal, Brookshire revealed, is to revitalize the downtown Tyler square by adding more retail options for customers.
“We have some great ideas, to add breakfast or coffee shop, perhaps some fast, casual dining, maybe an ice cream shop” Brookshire added.
Brookshire said the plans could come to fruition within "the next year”, with the intention of breathing life back into the west side of the square.
“It’s been well received. We hope it becomes a permanent change to downtown parking," said Brookshire. "We always want to add parking when we can, so hopefully the reduction in lanes won’t create too much of a traffic congestion.”
