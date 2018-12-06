Meals on Wheels in need of 2,700 more gifts for seniors this Christmas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As you’re gearing up for this busy time of year, volunteers at Meals on Wheels say you may want to add a few more names to your Christmas list.
Meals on Wheels runs the “Santa for Seniors” program each year during a time of year when volunteers make deliveries to senior citizens, many of whom are homebound, unable to do their shopping, and on limited incomes.
Meals on Wheels in East Texas covers six counties in the area. The area includes over 3,000 seniors in need. Some senior citizens in our community may not receive a special gift over the holiday season, but you can change that with a quick trip to the store.
“We set a goal this year for the first time, that we wanted one gift per client, so we are working towards that goal. We have seven days left. The challenge is left to the community," said Meals on Wheels CeO Kari Kietzer. “We have collected 320 gifts so far, I need 2700 more gifts to make our goal.”
Meals on Wheels is in need of 2,700 more gifts for their senior citizens, with only a week left until their deadline.
