Longview Christmas parade organizers monitoring rainy weather forecast

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Organizers of the Longview AMBUCS Christmas parade are expected to meet Thursday morning to discuss how expected rainy conditions could impact the annual event.
The Longview Main Street office said any decision regarding the parade will be made Thursday morning, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Rain chances will be increasing through the afternoon and evening.
Weather-permitting, the parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Whaley and Green streets, passing by the Gregg County Courthouse, before winding back on Methvin Street and ending at Third Street.
More than 115 floats and entries have registered, which would make this year's parade one of their biggest yet.
Eight blocks in the downtown area are scheduled to be blocked by barricades starting at 5:00 p.m.
Check back for updates to this story once the status of the parade is announced.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.