Lindale family honored by Bush’s Point of Light Foundation

The Africa Mercy is currently docked in the port of Conakry in the Republic of Guinea to provide relief to the backlog of surgeries left in the wake of the Ebola crisis of 2014. Guinea was among the three countries most severely impacted by the epidemic. That crisis killed more than 11,000 people, including more than 500 healthcare professionals. This represents a significant loss in a profession that already was suffering from a lack of personnel and resources in one of the poorest regions of the world.