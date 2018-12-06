LeBron scores 42 as Lakers surge past Spurs late, 121-113

Ingram left midway through the opening quarter after getting hurt while Aldridge committed a flagrant foul against him. The Lakers' third-leading scorer had X-rays that came back negative, but the team decided to rest him for the night. Ingram scored five points before leaving. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has been a key component of the Lakers' starting lineup around James, providing length on the perimeter and improving his drives to the hoop.