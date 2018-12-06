The Latest: Japan finds 2nd US Marine crew after crash

In this aerial photo, Japan's Coast Guard ship is seen at sea during a search operation for U.S. Marine refueling plane and fighter jet off Muroto, Kochi prefecture, southwestern Japan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast after a midair collision early Thursday, and rescuers found one of the seven crew members in stable condition while searching for the others, officials said. The U.S. Marine Corps said that the 2 a.m. crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refueling aircraft during regular training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima in western Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)