Have you seen this necklace?

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Rusk County man is pleading for the public’s help.
Riley Lawrence’s wife, Christina, has a very special necklace – and it was stolen.
Their home was broken into in May and along with other things, the necklace was taken and has not been seen since.
“Here we are several months later and still no answers. I know other things were stolen – those aren’t important – those are things that can be replaced,” says Lawrence. “But this necklace is something that’s real important to my wife and dear to her heart.”
The necklace is a white gold palm tree. It has multiple diamonds for the trunk and has blue topaz stones for the leaves.
“This necklace was built – we made it for my wife,” he says. “It was passed down from jewelry from her great grandmother to her grandmother. Both women have been very influential in her life.”
Diamonds from her grandmother’s ring made up the trunk of the tree and blue topaz stones made up the leaves – her grandmother’s birthstone.
“Each individual has always made that jewelry their own. Everybody has a different personality and that was an opportunity for her to do that.”
Lawrence is offering a $1000 no-questions-asked reward to anyone who can turn in the necklace.
“I know it’s a long shot, but it’s worth it… she’s worth it.”
