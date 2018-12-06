East Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day(s) has been declared for Friday through noon on Saturday due to the threat of very heavy rainfall to disrupt any and all outdoor activities. A storm system will move into the area beginning late tonight and continue through most of the day on Saturday producing as much as 3.00″ to 6.00″ of rainfall. Rivers, creeks, streams, and most low lying areas are likely to have a real flooding risk with this type of heavy rainfall. Some Flash Flooding will also be possible as rainfall amounts are expected to be quite heavy. Rainfall totals just from Noon on Friday through Noon on Saturday could be close to 4.00″ or more. Please remain Weather Alert during this period. Seek higher ground if necessary. Don’t drive on a flooded roadway and if the road is barricaded, do not cross the barricade for any reason. Please download the KLTV Weather App if you have not done so already. It is FREE and will give you all of the information you need on impending severe weather, including flooding. Another good idea is to sign up for First Alert ThunderCall. A FREE service which will call you if Flash Flood Warnings and other severe weather warnings are issued. Rain should taper off late in the day on Saturday and end by midnight. Please be careful during this heavy rain event. Be safe.