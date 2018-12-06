East Texas Ag News: Latest prices for cattle and hay producers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at the latest hay and cattle numbers in East Texas.
All weight class averages for feeder steer and heifers ended a full dollar to three dollars lower, compared to last week. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market Report, out of Crockett.
Here are the numbers for slaughter cows and bulls: They ended a full one to two dollars higher, compared to last week.
We’re told market demand for feeder calves is still up, but the spread between good and poor quality continues to widen in prices.
In hay news, all classes traded fairly steady compared to our last report.
Ground and delivered alfalfa sold anywhere from the same to five dollars higher in some parts of the state. The USDA weekly Texas hay report says varieties of hay that are used to cheapen rations like hay grazer or cotton burrs are difficult to find.
