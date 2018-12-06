DPS: Pedestrian killed in Anderson County wreck

This morning, at approximately 5:45, Troopers responded to an auto vs. pedestrian fatal crash on US-287 five miles north of the city of Elkhart. Preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2015 Buick Regal, Tami Lashon Sheppard, 42, of Grapeland was traveling south on US-287 when she struck a pedestrian, identified as Panayotis Asimakis Pavlis, 41, who was walking in the southbound lane of traffic. Pavlis was pronounced at the scene by Judge Davis and transported to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine. There was no known address of Pavils. The crash remains under investigation.