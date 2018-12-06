DPS: One killed in Camp County crash

CAMP COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a crash Thursday morning left one person dead in Camp County.
According to DPS, at 4:32 this morning, troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on SH-11, five miles west of the city of Pittsburg in Camp County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, Jimmie Allen Cooper Jr., 46, of Winnsboro was traveling west on SH 11 when the driver failed to make a curve and drifted off of the north side of the roadway.
DPS said the driver over-corrected and veered sharply left causing the vehicle to go into a side-skid and overturn.
The vehicle left the south side of the roadway, ejecting the driver who died at the scene. Cooper Jr. was pronounced by Judge Kennington and transported to Erman Smith Funeral Home in Pittsburg.
The crash remains under investigation.
