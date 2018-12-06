DPS identifies victim killed in 1-vehicle wreck near Troup

On 12/05/2018 at approximately 4:40 AM, Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on CR-2138 (Blackjack Rd.), four miles northwest of the city of Troup in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2015 Buick Regal, Kevin Alexander Burleson, 37, of Troup was traveling north on CR-2138 at an unsafe speed and was unable to safely negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle went in to a side skid, left the west side of the roadway where it struck a tree and rolled over. Burleson was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Alfred and was transported to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.