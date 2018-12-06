Coutee remains limited for Texans with nagging hamstring injury

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - Three different times this year Lufkin native Keke Coutee has been sidelined for games with an ongoing hamstring injury.
Both Coutee and fans have a sense of frustration as he continues to miss games. The wide receiver has been limited in practice all week as the team prepares for a possible division clinching win.
“It is jjst a difficult injury to come back from,” Coutee told the media on Wednesday. “I’m sure every guy in here will tell you that. You just have to stay on it.”
Last week Head Coach Bill O’Brien talked about the siginificance of the injury and how it is a very delicate situation with making sure players are not rushed back. He said he understands why Coutee is frustrated, especially since it is something he never dealt with at Texas Tech or Lufkin High School.
“A soft tissue injury is one of the worst to have,” Coutee said. “You just have to stay off of it to make it better. One day you can feel better one day and then stuff just happens.”
All of Coutee’s comments on the injury and on his former college coach getting a new job can be seen on the Texans website : https://www.houstontexans.com/video/keke-coutee-on-dealing-with-injury-and-more-x1180
