Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly Sunny and cool. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunny and cool today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds will turn from the north this morning to the southeast by afternoon. Cloud cover begins to increase tonight through tomorrow. Expect temperatures tomorrow morning to start in the 40s and reach the mid 50s by afternoon. Chances for rain will also increase through the day with a few showers becoming likely by late afternoon and evening, especially in northern areas. Rain spreads through all of East Texas Friday, with heavy rain at times. Some rainfall totals through Saturday morning could reach 3 inches. Rain should end for most areas early in the day Saturday, but behind the cold front, expect cold and blustery conditions. Winds this weekend will gust to 20-25 mph and temperatures won’t make it out of the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.