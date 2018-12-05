Web Xtra: Longview Oval Office

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Ron Wade of Longview has taken his love of politics and the presidency one step, or maybe one giant leap, beyond. He has built his very own Oval Office.
He was also a personal friend of President H.W. Bush for 50 years.
The attention Wade paid to detail with his replica of the Oval Office is amazing. It all started when he purchased a replica of the famous Resolute desk that sits in the real Oval Office.
Wade said it was a long process. the planning stage took five years, and it took another eight months to build it. Then it took years to find and buy all the items on display in the room.
