Trial for Gladewater woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot pushed to next year

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A district judge has pushed the trial of a Gladewater woman accused of hiring someone to kill her husband to 2019.
Deeanna Ann Aldredge, 23, was in Judge David Brabham’s court on Wednesday for a status hearing.
Aldredge’s court-appointed attorney told Brabham he would be ready to go to trial once he reviewed the discovery evidence.
Brabham, who is retiring at the end of the year, did not announce a specific date for trial.
Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aldredge in June after an informant told law enforcement that Aldredge had started asking him about having her husband killed. Aldredge did it because she had lost custody of her child to him, the informant said.
Aldredge is charged with solicitation to commit murder.
