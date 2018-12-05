TJC choral groups perform annual ‘Christmas Downtown’

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Just as sure as the family friendly parades, the lavish Christmas tree lightings, and the 80 degree temperatures in December -- Tyler Junior College’s Department of Music has put on its annual ‘Christmas Downtown’ show.
The Chamber Singers and Concert Choir sang Christmas classics and holiday hymns under the direction of Dr. Eric Posada, director of choral music at TJC.
Marvin United Methodist Church was packed with guests as students sang a collection of familiar favorites including “African Noel,” “O Come, All ye Faithful," “Silent Night," and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“This is one of our favorite performances of the year,” Posada said.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.