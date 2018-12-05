Supplies low for shelters helping migrants as holidays near

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Guatemalan migrant Cirila Alejandra Calelpu, 20, sitting, rests at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary migrant shelter in Las Cruces, N.M., after she and her 3-year-old daughter were released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. Volunteer shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border say they are preparing for an expected surged of new immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. who will need temporary housing as the holidays approach. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras) (Russell Contreras)