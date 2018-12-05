1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo provided by transplant surgeon Dr. Wellington Andraus, left with magnifying glasses, he and Dr. Dani Ejzenberg, second left, confer with colleagues at the Hospital das Clinicas of the University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on the day of the birth of the baby girl born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy. (Courtesy Dr. Wellington Andraus via AP) (AP)