WATCH LIVE: D.C. bids farewell to 41st president

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - Washington D.C. will bid farewell to the 41st president during his memorial service.
A funeral service for Former President George H.W. Bush will take place Wednesday morning at Washington’s National Cathedral.
The four living former presidents, including George W. Bush who will eulogize his father, and President Donald Trump. World envoys, including the king and queen of Jordan and Prince Charles, will also be in attendance.
Bush’s service will cap three days of remembrance as the public paid their respects to the former president during his viewing at the U.S. Capitol.
After the service, Bush’s remain will be taken back to Houston. An arrival ceremony is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church where Bush will lie in repose until his memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Bush will be taken to Texas A&M University in College Station after the service where he will be interred a the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.
Dec. 5 was designated as a national day of mourning by President Trump in order to honor Bush. Federal government offices were closed today and flags on public buildings will fly at half-staff for 30 days.
