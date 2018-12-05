Police investigating after mail stolen from Longview USPS box

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is investigating another incident of mail theft after it appeared a United State Postal Service drop-off box was pried open early Wednesday.
A passerby notified employees at Bearing Service of Longview after they noticed the front of the building was broken into and emptied. Employees said it appeared as though it happened sometime overnight Tuesday, considering the post office picks up in the late afternoon.
There’s no indication that other post boxes were stolen from in the city, but authorities as recently as Nov. 28 investigated mail thefts from businesses in Longview and White Oak.
Police visited nearby businesses to ask employees whether anyone saw anything and possibly to ask for surveillance video, but authorities said there were no substantial leads.
Mail theft is a federal crime. Police ask that anyone who has information about the theft report it immediately.
