East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear and very frosty overnight tonight across much of East Texas...if not all of our area. Sunshine and a bit warmer on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with scattered showers developing as the day progresses...30% chance during the afternoon/evening hours. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas on Friday morning bringing in some heavy rainfall to the area. Rainfall totals appear to be in the 2″-4″ range across much of the area. An area of low pressure is expected to form along the front over the NW Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, keeping rain chances around through most of the day. Best chances over southern areas. This low will allow for a very gusty Easterly wind to blow through the day on Saturday at 15-25 mph, gusts higher. Sunday, the rain ends, but temperatures are expected to remain quite cool. The sun returns on Monday and Tuesday with chilly mornings and cool afternoons.