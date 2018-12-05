Marshall police arrest man accused of striking pedestrian while driving drunk

From the Marshall Police Department
A Marshall man is facing charges for allegedly striking a pedestrian while he was driving intoxicated.
Aaron Callaway, 49, was taken into custody by Marshall Police on November 30 on an arrest warrant charging him with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Callaway was booked into the Harrison County Jail on the felony warrant where his bond is set at $20,000.
Callaway’s charge stems from a crash that occurred on October 25 at approximately 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of W. Pinecrest Drive and Washington Avenue. Marshall Police responded to the location on reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall with serious injuries. Callaway was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
Callaway is also facing a separate charge for an unrelated Driving While Intoxicated incident. On November 21, Callaway was found driving with no headlights in the area of Scenic Loop and East Pinecrest Drive at approximately 7:52 p.m. After failing field sobriety tests, Callaway was arrested by Marshall Police and booked into the Harrison County Jail where he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
