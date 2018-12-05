Marshall police arrest man accused of striking pedestrian while driving drunk

Callaway is also facing a separate charge for an unrelated Driving While Intoxicated incident. On November 21, Callaway was found driving with no headlights in the area of Scenic Loop and East Pinecrest Drive at approximately 7:52 p.m. After failing field sobriety tests, Callaway was arrested by Marshall Police and booked into the Harrison County Jail where he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.