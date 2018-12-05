Family of Bullard murder victim speaks out

BULLARD, TX (KLTV) - The family of 77-year-old Roy Bowins, a man who was beaten and killed in his Bullard home, is speaking out about his murder and telling the community what he meant to them.
Bowins' stepdaughter Kimberly Rogers said the three things that mattered the most to him were his family, his relationship with God, and golf.
He also had a special obsession with maintaining his yard.
“I pull around the corner and Roy’s sitting in the yard bent over, like sitting in the grass and he’s doing something. I ask my mom, I go, ‘what is he doing out there?’ She says, ‘he has scissors and he’s cutting the grass blades so they’re all even,’" she said.
Rogers describes Roy and her mom Margaret as each other’s companions. But it didn’t always seem that way.
“At first they seemed kind of opposite, but they do say opposites attract," she said.
They took care of each other and had an unbreakable bond, she said. They even had a special nickname for each other.
“They called each other Shugs or Shutters," she said.
Rogers said her mom suffers from dementia and is taking Bowin’s passing the hardest.
“We don’t actually know how much she’s processed from it. I believe she’s heartbroken," she said.
The family said Bowin’s wife was at home during the time of the murder. They believe she was asleep. They said they are grateful she was not harmed.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.