East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice day today, unfortunately, that may be the last nice day for a while. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas on Friday morning and is likely to produce some very heavy rainfall across the entire East Texas area. Rainfall totals appear to be in the 3.00″-5.00″ range beginning late on Thursday and continuing through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall is expected throughout the day on Friday as the front moves through our area. SE winds are expected during the day on Thursday near 10 mph, shifting more toward the East on Friday and Saturday. Winds on Saturday are expected to be fairly strong, out of the East at 15-25 mph, gusting near 30 mph. Winds becoming more NWerly on Sunday at 12-25 mph. By Sunday, the rain will have come to an end and the skies are expected to remain Mostly Cloudy. Mostly Sunny and Cool conditions on Monday and Tuesday are expected. Increasing Clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance for rain is expected. Keep those umbrellas hands as well as your winter jackets. Cool and Wet beginning late tomorrow through Saturday.