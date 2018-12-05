East Texas Ag News: Feeding catfish in winter

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The growth of channel catfish slows during the winter, but feeding is still important, otherwise catfish will lose weight and will not be in good condition.
This is also important if catfish are to be harvested during the winter.
Catfish do feed at low temperatures, once they adjust to them, but not as often.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County, a satisfactory winter feeding schedule is to feed about one percent of fish body weight every other day when the water temperature is between 55 and 65 degrees.
Feed one-percent of body weight twice a week when the water temperature is between 45 and 54 degrees.
Feed in the afternoon, when it’s the warmest , and on sunny days.
As with summer feeding, look for feeding response before distributing the total
