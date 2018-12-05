East Texan speaks about honor of receiving Daily Point of Light Award

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - More than 25 years ago, former President George H.W. Bush created a movement to inspire people to devote themselves to community service. He called these volunteers “points of light.”
Mercy Ships Founder Don Stephens received the award back in 2014. He said receiving the award from President George H.W. Bush is one of the greatest honors of his life.
“The impact this president has made on me of course ... it’s the gift that keeps on giving because it focuses on being a light of service to others. Those who are less fortunate who couldn’t do what they need to do without help," he said.
It’s an award that also symbolizes his belief in God.
“How interesting and appropriate that President George H.W. Bush would select points of light because I’m convinced that the light that we have in the world that we follow is the light of God," he said.
In his famous thousand points of light speech Bush said, “Points of light are the soul of America. They are ordinary people who reach beyond themselves to touch the lives of those in need, bringing hope and opportunity, care and friendship.”
They are similar qualities Stephens said the president embodied.
“President George H.W. Bush was in every sense a remarkable man of integrity, courage, friendship, humility, he modeled doing the right thing," he said.
Since its establishment more than 6,000 people have received the Daily Point of Light Award.
