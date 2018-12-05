Deceased man recovered from Caddo Lake identified by officials

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Officials have identified the body of a missing man who was pulled from Caddo Lake.
The man was Dale Rickenberger, age 59. He was identified by Texas Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom.
Rickenberger was reported missing Monday by family members, and was last seen on Friday, according to Game Warden Darrin Peeples.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens were called to the Shady Glade Marina Near Caddo Lake on Monday, where they found the man’s body.
The cause of his death is under investigation.
