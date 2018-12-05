Burger King offers penny Whopper deal, but you have to go to McDonald’s first

Burger King offers penny Whopper deal but you have to head to McDonald’s first
December 5, 2018 at 7:06 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:06 AM

(CNN) - Burger King is trolling its biggest rival with a promotion available through its mobile app.

For a limited time, you can order a Whopper for a penny but you can only do it at McDonald's.

All you have to do is get within about 600 feet of a McDonald's and use Burger King's BK App to order a Whopper.

Then, just drive to the nearest Burger King and pick up your sandwich at the cost of a penny.

The promotion called the “Whopper Detour,” runs through Dec. 12.

Burger King launched the promotion with a video showing people trying to pick up their Whoppers at McDonald's drive-through windows.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.