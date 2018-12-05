Board votes to deny fourth Braum’s location in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Tyler has voted to temporarily deny Oklahoma-based restaurant Braum’s from expanding to a fourth location in Tyler.
The new location would be at 3809 W. Elm St., just off of SSW Loop 323 on the west side of the city. A zone change request was filed to build the Braum’s where a home stands.
The P&Z board voted to deny the zone change due to deed restrictions on the property. The staff recommended tabling the issue indefinitely, but the board denied that measure as well.
Other locations include restaurants on Broadway Avenue, Troup Highway, and Old Jacksonville Highway.
