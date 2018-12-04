WEBXTRA: Tyler native Sarah McClendon covered the White House for 50 years, including GHWB.

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler native covered the White House for 50 years. During that time, Sarah McClendon did coverage of then-president George H.W. Bush, who died at his home in Houston on Nov. 30.
Bush’s flag-draped casket arrived in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon and will remain under the rotunda at the Capitol where the former president lies in state until Wednesday.
East Texas News got a behind-the-scenes look at McClendon’s connection to the late president Tuesday. She mentioned him in her book.
During her tenure in the White House press corps, McClendon was well known, and presidents usually just addressed her as “Sarah,” when she shouted out, “Mr. President! Mr. President!”
