Vandals spray-paint graffiti on homes, cars in Spring Hill area of Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A person or a group of people spray-painted vulgar graffiti on driveways, garage doors, and cars at three homes Spring Hill area of Longview early Sunday morning.
Lt. Shane McCarter, a spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said that vandalism occurred at homes in the 3800 block of Killingsworth Circle early Sunday morning.
The acts of vandalism were all included in the same criminal mischief report. McCarter said police believe the acts of vandalism were all committed by the same person or group of people.
McCarter said the Longview Police Department needs people to come forward with information. He added that at this time, police don’t have any information on the suspect or suspects.
Sam Smith, a Longview resident who lives in the area that was hit with graffiti said police told him the acts of vandalism may be gang related.
