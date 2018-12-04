Tyler police searching for suspect in vehicle burglary investigation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary investigation.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the burglary occurred on Dec. 2 at the Children’s Park located at 110 East Dobbs Street.
The suspect was then observed trying to use a stolen credit card at a Walgreen’s, according to Tyler police. It was reported that the man attempted to use the card to purchase a Visa gift card but was declined.
Tyler police reported the man was seen driving a 4-door white SUV.
The police department is asking that if anyone has information about the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Tekell with Tyler police at 903-531-1046 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
