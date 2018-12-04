Tyler police searching for suspect in vehicle burglary investigation

Tyler police searching for suspect in vehicle burglary investigation
Tyler police released photos of a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary investigation (Source: Tyler police)
By Dorothy Sedovic | December 4, 2018 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 3:18 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary investigation.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the burglary occurred on Dec. 2 at the Children’s Park located at 110 East Dobbs Street.

The suspect was then observed trying to use a stolen credit card at a Walgreen’s, according to Tyler police. It was reported that the man attempted to use the card to purchase a Visa gift card but was declined.

Tyler police reported the man was seen driving a 4-door white SUV.

The police department is asking that if anyone has information about the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Tekell with Tyler police at 903-531-1046 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

An Auto Burglary occurred on 12/02/2018 at the Children’s Park 110 E Dobbs. The suspect tried to use the stolen Credit...

Posted by Tyler-City Police Department on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.