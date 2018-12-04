Texans on the verge of divisional title

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - When the Texans take the field on Sunday against the Colts it could be for the AFC South crown.
The Texans are three games in front of the Colts and the Titans with four games to go. If Houston wins and has Jacksonville beat Tennessee then the team would have made an incredible turnaround. The team started 0-3 and have won a franchise best nine straight wins.
“I think about today," Head Coach Bill O’Brien said. "We just had a staff meeting. We’re going to meet at 12:30 with the players. They’re lifting right now. Let’s have a great Monday. That’s what I think about.”
It is hard to believe but 10 weeks ago, the Texas were 0-3 and hearing it from fans for O’Brien to be fired. Then the game in Indianapolis happened with the team getting their first on nine straight wins.
“I think it’s a week-to-week league," O' Brien said. "I think every week’s a challenge. I think winning is great. There’s nothing better than winning, but you have to learn from it. You have to learn – whether it’s a win or a loss – you have to really look at the tape. You really have to get some things corrected and you have to quickly turn the page to the next opponent. That’s the key. Whatever plays that you had yesterday that carry over to what this game might be, you have to learn from that and then you have to really turn your focus to Indianapolis.”
O’Brien is trying to keep his team focused on the week at hand and however the chips fall so to speak is how they fall and how the franchise will attack the playoff scenario.
“This is a very difficult league," O’Brien said. "It’s the most competitive professional sports league in the world. Every week, you’re going against great players, great coaches. Look at this week. We’re going against Frank Reich, who’s done an incredible job there in his first year. Andrew Luck – great quarterback – their offensive line is playing at a high level. You look at their defense and the guys that are playing well for them on defense. They’re good on special teams. Every week’s a major challenge. Again, I’m not trying to minimize what these guys have done, what these players have done, but we have to continue to try to get better and understand the challenge of the next opponent.”
