Suspect in Gregg County strip club shooting identified

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A suspect in a shooting at a Gregg County strip club has now been identified.
Justin Littrell, 29, of Longview is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
His bond is set at $150,000 total. Cerliano said Littrell’s bond was set by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace James Mathis.
Littrell was taken into custody on Nov. 30 following an early morning shooting at Jaguars Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 149 in Longview.
According to Lt. Eddie Hope, acting PIO for the sheriff’s office, the altercation began when a man went into the club telling people he saw a vehicle strike another vehicle in the parking lot.
Several people went out to investigate and an altercation ensued. Two vehicles were hit by gunfire and one bullet grazed a man’s arm, Hope said. Another person was hit and dragged by a vehicle in the parking lot.
Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.