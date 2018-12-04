Smith County sheriff confirms 2 children missing from CPS custody, may be with mother

By Stephanie Frazier | December 4, 2018 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:24 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and CPS are looking for two children who are possibly with their non-custodial mother.

The statement from CPS is as follows:

CPS needs your help locating 2 children. CPS was granted custody of these 2 children on November 28th in Smith County by Judge Carole Clark and have been unable to locate them.

The children are:

Mykah Nix, age 6

Brynlee Holt, age 2

They are believed to be with their mother, Jennifer Nix Holt age 45

Their last whereabouts were in Tyler, Texas.

Jennifer may be driving the following vehicles:

Black 2000 Honda UAX

License Plate: Texas FRX 7646

Red 2010 Jeep Wrangler

License Plate: Texas GYC 0591

She may also be driving a Black Jeep.

Please call The Smith County Sheriff’s Department at 1-903-566-6600 if you have any information on the whereabouts of these 2 children. It is important that they be located.

