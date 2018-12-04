Smith County sheriff confirms 2 children missing from CPS custody, may be with mother

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and CPS are looking for two children who are possibly with their non-custodial mother.
The statement from CPS is as follows:
CPS needs your help locating 2 children. CPS was granted custody of these 2 children on November 28th in Smith County by Judge Carole Clark and have been unable to locate them.
The children are:
Mykah Nix, age 6
Brynlee Holt, age 2
They are believed to be with their mother, Jennifer Nix Holt age 45
Their last whereabouts were in Tyler, Texas.
Jennifer may be driving the following vehicles:
Black 2000 Honda UAX
License Plate: Texas FRX 7646
Red 2010 Jeep Wrangler
License Plate: Texas GYC 0591
She may also be driving a Black Jeep.
Please call The Smith County Sheriff’s Department at 1-903-566-6600 if you have any information on the whereabouts of these 2 children. It is important that they be located.
