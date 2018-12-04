Remembering Bush: Former president lies in state at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - The public will have a chance to pay their respects to the 41st president as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.
The casket of George H.W. Bush arrived in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon and will remain under the rotunda at the Capitol where the former president lies in state until Wednesday.
The former president’s funeral service is set to be held on Wednesday at Washington’s National Cathedral. Family and friends, along with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, will be in attendance.
After the service, Bush’s remains will be taken back to Houston where he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before a funeral service at the church on Thursday morning.
Bush will then be interred at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station.
