Missing Elysian Fields teenagers found safe

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two missing teenagers have been found and are safe.
Both of the teenagers were found in an abandoned bar on Don Long Road, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jay Webb.
(News Release)- Grace Bass is 15 yrs old, w/f, brown/brown, 5′11″ 160 lbs. She did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday, 11/27/18. She was wearing a white hoodie with “NASA” on the front, blue jeans and Adidas tennis shoes. She is likely in the company of Brandon Helton. Brandon is 15 yrs old, w/m brown/green, 5″9″, 140 lbs. Brandon was wearing a black jacket, tan jeans, black shoes and carrying a red backpack with a blanket in it. He did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday either.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.