Local coalition hopes to raise purchasing age of tobacco

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Tobacco 21 Tour made a stop in Tyler on Monday.
The coalition is comprised of doctors, students and community members who are hoping to raise the legal purchasing age of tobacco products in Texas to 21.
“In Northeast Texas – which includes Tyler, Longview and a lot of places – one in four people smoke, according to a 2016 study. The same study says 14 percent of moms used tobacco products while pregnant,” says George Roberts, the chief executive officer of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Roberts says the goal of Texas Tobacco 21 is to stop children in high school from even trying tobacco in the first place.
"We looked at Tobacco 21 as if we can get youth to not start utilizing tobacco until they’re at least 21 or thinking about it. We think we have a better chance of them not using it in the future because the studies show that 90-95 percent of people start utilizing tobacco products before they're age 21."
San Antonio passed their Tobacco 21 legislation last year and the ordinance took effect on October 1. Dr. Bruce Carter, a radiologist in Tyler, hopes to see the same sort of positive results.
“San Antonio passed the Tobacco 21 legislation last year and it went into effect; we have great feedback from them, that it’s already reducing smoking rates… it’s having a big impact on reducing the amount of smoking that we see in high schools.”
While traditional tobacco products are still an issue, e-cigarettes seem to be the more prevalent issue among high school students says Kellen Kruk, a youth ambassador for Texas Tobacco 21.
“There’s a big misunderstanding. A lot of them think it’s water vapor and it’s not nicotine-based or it’s not a tobacco product. It is a tobacco product. It has nicotine which is in tobacco products. That nicotine addicts them like that and it’s killer.”
For more information head to texas21.org.
