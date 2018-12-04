Game warden: Body of missing man recovered from Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Harrison County officials have recovered the body of a missing man from Caddo Lake.
The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was in his 50s and a paraplegic, according to Texas Game Warden Darrin Peeples.
The man was reported missing Monday by family members and was last seen Friday, according to Peeples.
Monday afternoon, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens were called to the Shady Glade Marina near Caddo Lake. When they arrived, they found the man’s body.
It is unclear at this time what led to his death and officials are awaiting autopsy results.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.